Festember on grand scale set for start on Thursday

Encompassing 70 events over four days, Festember, the annual cultural festival of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T), ideated and executed by students, is getting off to a start on Thursday.

The mega-event in the post-pandemic phase involves participation of over 15,000 students from more than 500 colleges, Institute Director G. Aghila told mediapersons on Tuesday.

This year's theme, 'Sunken Paradise', aims to show visitors the wonders and treasures as they get deep into the fest, Chairperson of the Student Organising Committee Abhinav Kothari said.

A host of celebrities are to grace the event. Rakshita Suresh, Sam Vishal and Karthick Devraj will be performing for Fusion Nite on the first day.

For Popular Nite on October 2, Jonita Gandhi will engage the student audience with peppy tunes. Comedy show by Abish Mathew, Party Nite by DJ papa Balooshy and MANGAS, Mango men, and EDM (Electronic Dance Music) Nite by Swattrex are the other highlights of the cultural shows.

The organisers have also lined up interactive guest lectures by Adah Sharma, Model and actress; Vishal Chandrasekhar, Music Director; Ashwin Saravanan, Film Director, and Dhruv Vikram, Actor.