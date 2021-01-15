Fervour marks Mattu Pongal

A boy washing his bull to celebrate Mattu Pongal in Tiruchi on Friday.

15 January 2021 20:14 IST

TIRUCHI

The rain gods showered their blessings on cattle this Mattu Pongal, a festival to thank the animals for their service in agricultural activities. Cowherds and farmers across districts bathed and dressed up their cattle before offering specially made dishes and prayers for their well-being.

Cattle across Perambalur district were seen adorned with flowers, balloons and smeared with coloured powder after a bath at a nearby pond. The horns of some bulls too, were painted in bright colours. Pujas were offered while the cattle were given food and a well-deserved rest day.

In Kiliyur, around 15 cows and bulls had were herded to a water body where their owners gave them a wash at a nearby pond before decorating them. "This is our biggest festival as, without our cattle, we would have no livelihood," said Ponnuthayi, who owned five cows. "We celebrate them for their service to us," she said.

While the day's activities began a little late in the village due to the rainy weather, the religious fervour was palpable. The cattle were paraded in the village, and after a puja, fed special food, Ponnuthayi said. "We make pongal, laddoos made of sesame, and some other special dishes and feed the cattle. Once they are fed, we eat the same food, along with some rice and poriyal," she said.