Fertilizer retail units ordered to shut for a week

Two fertilizer retail units in Ammapettai have been ordered to suspended their operations for a week following complaints of overpricing.

According to R. Senthilkumar, union secretary, Communist Party of India, Ammapettai, two private retailers engaged in sale of fertilizers area reportedly sold urea and other agriculture inputs at a price over and above fixed by the government.

When the ‘overpricing’ was brought to the notice of the Agriculture Department, officials conducted surprise inspection on October 15 and the complaint was found to be true. Subsequently, they directed the two retail outlets to suspend operations for a week and forwarded a copy of the order to Mr. Senthilkumar.