Ferry service resumes between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai

The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka resumed on Friday. The service was suspended days after it was launched on October 14 last year.

The ferry, Sivagangai, carrying 44 passengers who included tourists and traders, sailed from Nagapattinam in the morning. It will return to Nagapattinami on Saturday. Nagapattinam MP V. Selvaraj, Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam, and Nagapattinam Collector P. Akash flagged off the service.

Regular services will begin from Sunday. The ferry will leave Nagapattinam at 8 a.m. and reach Kankesanthurai by noon. It will return to Nagapattinam by 6 p.m., leaving Kankesanthurai at 2 p.m.

Tickets are priced at ₹5,000 for economy class and ₹7,500 for premium economy.

The ferry, captained by Bhaskar of Karaikal district, has a 15-member crew. It offers fully air-conditioned accommodation, paid meal services, and television entertainment.

The port security will be handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Immigration formalities are handled by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Customs Department has posted its staff at the port to screen passengers’ belongings.

One of the passengers on Friday was Mahasenan, a Tamil-speaking Sri Lankan national. He expressed the hope that the service would promote better relations between the Tamil communities in India and Sri Lanka and help to resolve the issues between the fishermen of both countries. The service was launched last year with the vessel Cheriyapani but was suspended soon after due to the northeast monsoon. A plan to relaunch it in May was delayed and then cancelled, much to the disappointment of travellers.

According to S. Niranjan Nanthagopan, Managing Director of INDSRI Ferry Services Private Limited, the company that operates the service, the service offers a unique opportunity for lower middle-class travellers and tourists to visit a foreign country on a budget of ₹10,000.

