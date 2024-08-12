GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai to resume on August 16

Published - August 12, 2024 06:08 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai will resume from August 16.

The ferry, Sivagangai, will be operated by IndSri Ferry Services Pvt. Ltd. Bookings for travel on the ferry will open online on from 12 a.m. on August 13, the company said in a press release.

The service was initially launched on October 14, 2023, with the vessel Cheriyapani. But it was suspended days later due to inclement weather during the northeast monsoon, sources said.

Subsequent plans to relaunch it in May 2024 faced delays and eventual cancellation, leading to disappointment among travellers.

