Fencing of Periyar statue opposed

A group of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) members staged a protest on Sunday expressing their opposition to fencing the statue of Periyar at Srirangam leading to police intervention.

The Corporation authorities had planned to erect a fence around the statue situated a few metres away from the Rajagopuram of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in the afternoon.

Upon learning about the move, a group of Dravidar Kazhagam members came to the spot and opposed the move to fence the statue triggering tension for some time leading to police intervention. The protesting Dravidar Kazhagam members showed the patta in their possession of the place where the statue had been installed to the civic body officials.

The work was put on hold in view of the opposition following which the Dravida Kazhagam members dispersed from the spot, said police sources. The DK members had opposed the move on Saturday too when fencing work was to start. The move to put up a fence around the statue at Srirangam was to prevent it from being vandalised by anti-social elements.