Fencing of MGR statue under way

Tiruchi

13 May 2021 19:18 IST

The statue of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran that was found damaged recently in the city is now being fenced.

The right wrist portion of the leader’s statue made of cement and installed over two decades ago at Marakkadai area was found damaged prompting the AIADMK members to immediately lodge a complaint with the Gandhi Market police station alleging the hand of anti-social elements behind the incident.

However, District Collector S. Divyadarshini put to rest speculations of vandalism over the damage caused to the statue by stating that the hand of the statue broke when the cloth covering it was removed after the election model code of conduct was lifted. The Collector made it clear that it was not an act of vandalism and added that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered prompt rectification of the damage.

Civic body sources said work on fencing the statue was being done by the Tiruchi Corporation. The fencing work which commenced a couple of days ago was being carried out following instruction from the District Collector. A protective cover made of stainless steel was being installed around the statue to fence it. The work was expected to be completed in a couple of days, the sources added.