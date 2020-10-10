Fencing around statue stopped

TIRUCHI

10 October 2020 20:59 IST

Erection of fencing around the statue of Periyar E.V.Ramasamy in Srirangam has been suspended after members of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) opposed the move.

As part of the plan to protect the statues of leaders from desecration by anti social elements, the Tiruchi Corporation on Saturday began erecting a fence around Periyar statues. The statue at Srirangam was also part of it. However, the DK cadres, who came to know it, assembled in front of the statue in Srirangam and opposed the move.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that the move was aimed at protecting the statues from vandals. All the nine Periyar statues in Samathuvapuram in the district had been protected with fences. Since the DK cadres had expressed reservations against erecting fence around the Periyar statue in Srirangam, it had been halted temporarily. Based on their suggestion, the work would resume shortly.