ADVERTISEMENT

Fences being put up on temple lands to protect them: Minister

January 23, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P.K. Sekar Babu on Monday said that lands belonging to various temples, valued at ₹ 3,943 crore, had been retrieved by the department in the last 20 months. In an effort to protect temple lands, the department had put up fences around them and installed boards mentioning the names of temples they belonged to on such lands measuring one lakh acres.

Speaking to the media at the airport here, Mr. Sekar Babu said the department had collected rent arrears to the tune of ₹280 crore in the last 20 months. Replying to a query, the Minister said it had been decided to conduct consecration of temples in the State in both Sanskrit and Tamil within the ambit of ‘Aagama’ rules, adding that mantras in Tamil would definitely be rendered during the consecration of Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani. 

To a query, he said based on Chief Minister’s direction, lands belonging to temples which were encroached were being steadily retrieved by the department. Mr. Sekar Babu further said that 282 idols stolen from various temples had been recovered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US