Felling of tree by Southern Railway draws flak

June 21, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Felling a well-grown tree at Needamangalam railway station by Southern Railway has drawn flak from commuters and Green Needa, a non-governmental organisation engaged in promotion of green cover in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, railway authorities cut down the tree since it had become a favourable spot for customers of a nearby TASMAC retail outlet to consume their drink, causing inconvenience to rail commuters.

However, rail commuters said that pulling down the tree for such flimsy reasons was unacceptable. The railway authorities should have strengthened security and prevented the Tasmac customers from using the railway premises as a bar.

The Green Needa has also registered its protest upon receiving a response from the railway authorities that the tree was felled as its branches touched the overhead power traction.

