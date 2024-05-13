Felix Gerald remanded in judicial custody till May 27

The Editor of Redpix 24*7 YouTube Channel, Felix Gerald, who was arrested in connection with the case filed by the Tiruchi cyber crime police against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about women police personnel during an interview aired on the channel, was remanded in judicial custody by the Additional Mahila Court here on Monday.

Mr. Gerald, who was arrested in Noida by a police team from Tiruchi, was brought to city and produced before the court. He was earlier taken to the District Crime Branch Office, escorted by a team comprised mostly of women police personnel.

Later in the evening, he was taken to the Tiruchi Additional Mahila court. Judge (Incharge) D. Jeyapradha, after hearing the public prosecutor and the defence lawyers, viewed the video of Mr. Shankar’s interview before remanding Mr. Gerald in judicial custody till May 27. Later, Mr. Gerald, who filed a bail petition before the court, was sent to the Tiruchi Central Prison.

