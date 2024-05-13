ADVERTISEMENT

Felix Gerald remanded in judicial custody till May 27

Published - May 13, 2024 09:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

He has been sent to the Tiruchi Central Prison

The Hindu Bureau

The Editor of Redpix 24*7 YouTube Channel, Felix Gerald, who was arrested in connection with the case filed by the Tiruchi cyber crime police against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about women police personnel during an interview aired on the channel, was remanded in judicial custody by the Additional Mahila Court here on Monday.

Mr. Gerald, who was arrested in Noida by a police team from Tiruchi, was brought to city and produced before the court. He was earlier taken to the District Crime Branch Office, escorted by a team comprised mostly of women police personnel.

Later in the evening, he was taken to the Tiruchi Additional Mahila court. Judge (Incharge) D. Jeyapradha, after hearing the public prosecutor and the defence lawyers, viewed the video of Mr. Shankar’s interview before remanding Mr. Gerald in judicial custody till May 27. Later, Mr. Gerald, who filed a bail petition before the court, was sent to the Tiruchi Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US