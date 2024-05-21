Felix Gerald back in Tiruchi Central Prison

After his one-day police custody, Felix Gerald, editor and owner of Redpix 24*7 YouTube channel, was sent back to Tiruchi Central prison on Tuesday by the Additional Mahila Court.

Tiruchi Cyber Crime police was granted one-day custody of Mr. Felix by the same court on Monday. The police produced him before the Additional Mahila Court on Tuesday.

The police had arrested the YouTuber based on a complaint filed by Musiri Deputy Superintendent of Police M.A. Yasmin against ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about policewomen during an interview to the channel. Mr. Felix, who was cited as the second accused in the case, has been remanded in judicial custody till May 27 by the court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.