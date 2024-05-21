ADVERTISEMENT

Felix Gerald back in Tiruchi Central Prison

Published - May 21, 2024 05:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

After his one-day police custody, Felix Gerald, editor and owner of Redpix 24*7 YouTube channel, was sent back to Tiruchi Central prison on Tuesday by the Additional Mahila Court.

Tiruchi Cyber Crime police was granted one-day custody of Mr. Felix by the same court on Monday. The police produced him before the Additional Mahila Court on Tuesday.

The police had arrested the YouTuber based on a complaint filed by Musiri Deputy Superintendent of Police M.A. Yasmin against ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about policewomen during an interview to the channel. Mr. Felix, who was cited as the second accused in the case, has been remanded in judicial custody till May 27 by the court.

