Felicitation of Tasmac officials at R-Day celebration raises eyebrows

January 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau,C. Jaisankar

Honouring of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) officials for their revenue-generating activities at the Republic Day celebrations in Karur on Thursday triggered a row.

P. Shanmugavel, District Manager, Tasmac, Sivakumar andArumugam, supervisors, and Krishnamurthy, salesman, were honoured along with others with appreciation certificates by Collector T. Prabhushankar on Thursday.

The Tasmac personnel were honoured in recognition of their exemplary work “in generating revenue for the State-owned Tasmac”, which runs Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) outlets in different parts of the State, the certificates state.

The appreciation certificates were widely shared on various social media platforms mainly by those voicing their concern over the target fixed by the State government to increase revenue by selling liquor through Tasmac outlets. According to social activists, it was improper to felicitate the TASMAC staff during the Republic Day celebration.

“The appreciation certificate is not only for generating revenue. We have been honoured for checking fake and adulterated liquor, ensuring trouble-free atmosphere on the Tasmac premises, avoiding Law and Order issues, sticking to the stipulated pricing of liquor, taking up to the notice of police officials of illegal sale of liquor originating from other States,” a recipient of the certificate told The Hindu.

The Collector was not available for comment.

