Federation’s urges State govt. to buy more buses

Wants to stop operation of buses which were over 10 and 15 years old

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Workers Federation affiliated to the AITUC has urged the State government to add new buses to its fleet and stop the operation of old buses to ensure safety of the travelling public.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the 15th three-day State-level conference of the Federation that concluded here on Sunday. Several buses being operated by the TNSTC were either more than 10 years old or over 15 years old. As per the new Motor Vehicle Act, buses which were in service for more than 10 years should not be operated.

While urging the State government to buy more new buses and stop the operation of old vehicles, the Federation said the government should provide quality spare parts in the current scenario and ensure quality maintenance of the vehicles. The TNSTC was facing a sorry state of affairs wherein it was operating several buses in which water gets leaked from the roof during rains posing huge hardship for the travelling public. The State government should take steps to address these issues and mobilise resources for better maintenance of buses besides ensuring procurement of spare parts without any shortage. It also wanted the government to provide necessary technical training for the workforce for maintenance of new buses.

Another resolution said the maintenance of buses was a big question mark as the technical workforce engaged for maintenance were using equipment that were purchased more than 15 years ago. Although new equipment had been introduced, the TNSTC authorities were not providing them to the employees engaged in maintenance, it claimed.

The maintenance works would be effective if new equipment were provided to the workers which would help in smooth operation of buses in the respective routes, it said and urged the State government to provide all new equipment to the workforce.

Yet another resolution urged the State government to attach transport corporation workers who had joined the service after April 1, 2003 under the old pension scheme. Several other resolutions were also adopted at the conference. The conference was presided over by former MLA and Federation president M. Arumugam, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, party’s Tiruthuraipoondi MLA Marimuthu, AITUC, Tiruchi district general secretary K. Suresh, office bearers and workers participated in the conference. New office bearers were elected during the conference.