March 23, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads, a joint action committee of residents’ welfare associations, has reiterated its demand for for building service lanes along the city stretch of the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway and expediting the land acquisition for the purpose.

In a statement issued here, the federation appealed to Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, representing Tiruchi district, to jointly initiate steps to build the service lanes without any further delay.

The federation pointed out that a two-Judge Bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had, in October 2019, directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take expeditious steps to build service lanes along the 14.5-km city stretch of the highway between Thuvakudi and Palpannai in Tiruchi. The court had hoped that the service road would be formed within six months. But subsequently status quo was ordered by a single Judge of the Madras High Court based on a petition from a few traders. Despite repeated requests, the district administration had failed to initiate steps to get the order vacated so as to proceed with the land acquisition.

Besides, the land acquisition process had slowed down after the Minister for Public Works Department and Highways, E. V. Velu, put forth a suggestion to the Centre to build an elevated highway on the stretch instead of the service lanes.

A major part of the land acquisition process was already completed even before the DMK returned to power. Valuation of the properties for fixing the compensation for the land that are to be acquired has to be carried out and an agency has to be appointed by NHAI for the purpose, the federation claimed.

However, over the past 22 months, there has been no progress in the land acquisition process. The process should have been expedited taking into account the loss of lives and injuries caused to road users due to absence of service lanes, the federation said and urged the Ministers to revive the land acquisition process and complete it within a couple of months.