Federation appeals to railways to provide stop at Tiruverumbur for all express trains

Published - November 14, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruverumbur Train Users Federation has placed a set of railway related demands seeking their implementation. 

One of the demands placed by the federation to the railways was to provide a stop at the Tiruverumbur railway station for all express trains since Tiruverumbur was surrounded by several villages and residential localities. It appealed for the operation of additional passenger trains on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur section.

In a press release on Thursday, federation president S. Sakthivel sought a stratight road to be laid from the Tiruverumbur bus stop to the railway station for the benefit of passengers. At present, passengers have to go around 1 km from the Tiruverumbur bus stop to reach the station causing hardship to them.  A straight path to the station from the bus stop would reduce the distance. 

The existing road, which is in use at present had been damaged badly. The federation urged the railways to provide a roof and a cement floor at the two-wheeler parking lot.

