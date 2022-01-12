Feasibility study planned to form elevated corridor on Vayalur Road

The State Highways Department plans to carry out a feasibility study on constructing an elevated corridor between Puthur and Somarasampettai on Vayalur Road in the city.

The move comes in the wake of growing public outcry over frequent traffic chaos and confusion on Vayalur Road that houses a number of upscale residential colonies along both sides. A number of commercial complexes, hotels, educational institutions and shops are also situated along the five-km stretch from Puthur to Somarasampettai.

A senior official of State Highways Department in Tiruchi, said the road had been witnessing heavy flow of traffic and there were many bottlenecks mainly due to limited space and exponential growth in traffic in recent years. He had studied the problems faced by the residents while joining the main road from the residential colonies on a few occasions. Considering their demand and the current and future growth of vehicles, a feasibility study would be carried out on whether the construction of an elevator corridor on Vayalur road would offer a solution to the issue and whether the road was suitable for constructing the corridor. The study would take it into account various aspects., he said

Welcoming the move, K. Janardhanan, a retired forest official of Bheema Nagar and a regular user of the road, said that there was no scope for widening the road further. The people of Kumaran Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Ammayappa Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and others had been hit hard by the frequent traffic snarls. They had been facing the ordeal almost on a daily basis for more than 15 years. The volume of traffic might double in the next few years. Hence, there was no option but to construct an elevated corridor. The study should be carried out immediately.