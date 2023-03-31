March 31, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The feasibility of building a feeder channel to Ponnaniyaru dam in Tiruchi district from the canal to be dug up as part of the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river inter-linking project is being examined, according to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

Speaking at the farmers grievances redressal meeting here on Friday, Mr. Pradeep Kumar pointed out that there has been a demand to build a link canal between the Mayanur Barrage on the River Cauvery in Karur district to Ponnaniyaru dam in Tiruchi and ₹40 lakh had been sanctioned earlier for drawing up a project report. However, since the dam was situated on a much higher plane, it would involve pumping of water from the Cauvery. Building a feeder channel from the canal that is to be built as part of the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar inter-linking project could be a better option. The canal would run just about three kms away from the Ponnaniyaru dam, he said.

Ponnaniyaru dam is nestled between Perumal Malai and Semmalai in Karur district, but its ayacut area is spread over Mugavanur panchayat and neighbouring villages in Tiruchi district.

P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, suggested building of a canal from the Western Ghats via Cumbum, Theni, Periyakulam and Dindigul to Ponnaniyaru dam to harness rain flows.

The Collector also informed the farmers representatives that establishing a perfume extraction factory, another popular demand from jasmine growers in Tiruchi district, may not be a viable proposition as a huge volume of flowers would be required to extract even a kg of perfume.

A section of the farmers’ representatives including N. Ganesan, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association and V. Chidambaram, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI (M), urged the government to save Aavin and the cooperative milk producers societies by hiking the procurement price of milk. “The situation is pretty bad and a question mark has arisen over the viability of the societies as many farmers have started supplying milk to private dairies which offer a better price,” Mr. Ganesan said.

R. Raja Chidambaram, State Secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, urged the Tangedco to withdraw the charges collected for replacing burnt or damaged meters (₹1,000 for single phase and ₹1,500 for three-phase connections). The consumers have to bear the cost of new meters, he pointed out. Similarly, the charges for replacement of deterioration of service connection wire should be withdrawn as the consumer was forced to bear the cost of the wire, he said.

Earlier, members of Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, led by its president P.Viswanathan, staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office demanding a hike in procurement price of milk and cotton. They made a representation to the Collector over the “sharp fall in price of cotton” at the auction conducted by the Regulated Market at Thuraiyur.

Mr. Ayyakannu led a demonstration separately to press for a charter of demands, which included remunerative prices for farm produce, steps to preserve water sources and permission to deploy beneficiaries of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme for agricultural work.