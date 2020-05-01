Fear over shortage of farm hands as MGNREGS works resume

THANJAVUR

While the resumption of the works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is expected to benefit the landless poor, a section of farmers in the delta region are worried that it may lead to shortage of farm hands during the ensuing kuruvai season.

The present water storage level at the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur has raised hopes of a normal kuruvai season followed by samba among the Delta farmers. But there is trepidation among a section of farmers over a possible a shortage of farm hands if MGNREGS is implemented with vigour.

Work orders have been issued at the places where the novel coronavirus impact is less in the Delta districts and the registered farmhands have started receiving around ₹250 as the maximum wage for the work they had completed in a day.

Pointing out that providing MGNREGS works at a time when farmhands were required badly in the fields would only hamper agriculture operations, G.Sethuraman, president, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Nalasangam, Tiruvarur, urged the officials to choose the non-peak agriculture season to provide the `social protection for the most vulnerable people living in rural areas’ as envisioned in the MGNREGS Act.

Citing the overwhelming response to the free service offered by the Agriculture Department in association with TAFE’s JFarm for tilling of lands for early kuruvai in some parts of Thanjavur district, S.Ramalingam of Thirukattupalli, a progressive farmer, claimed that many farm workers preferred to remain content with the 100-days work earnings rather than toil in the fields.

Stating that already the younger generation have failed to learn the nuances of agriculture operations, Sundara Vimalanathan, general secretary, Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, observed that engaging farm workers for other works when their presence was needed in the fields would only make them incapable of taking up agriculture works in the future.

Pointing out that not all operations in agriculture could be taken up with machines, he suggested that certain works such as creation of farm ponds could be brought under the purview of the MGNREGS.