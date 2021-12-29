Fear of GST for power charges grips units

TIRUCHI

Though industries in MSME sector have gradually resumed operations, the fear of power charges soaring up further on account of impending GST (Goods and Service Tax) levy has gripped several units struggling to survive the pandemic impact.

Most of the fabrication industries are yet to breathe free due to the lockdown impact of COVID 19, which was aggravated by the decision of Tangedco to levy charges even for the three-month lockdown period last year from March to May. The industry associations have questioned the rationale behind the levy of power charges for the duration of lockdown which was imposed by the State Government. There has been no outcome, though.

"We have been making repeated representations to the Tangedco to waive the billing for the three month and the penalty, but to no avail," S. Gopalakrishnan, Secretary of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries' Association said.

The MSME units in the region have also been affected by the Tangedco's billing under the old system for industries that used to have welding transformers.

Despite replacement of the equipment with latest-type of motors started with ignition key that consume lesser power, the Tangedco continues to carry out billing under the old method that entails payment of surcharge, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said. Almost all the industries have dispensed with the use of old type of welding transformers, he said.