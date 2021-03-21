Fear of COVID-19 spread far from over a year later

TIRUCHI

On March 22, 2020, a young foreign traveller landed at the Tiruchi International Airport days before the COVID-19 lockdown was announced by the Central government. The traveller turned out to be the district's first COVID-19 positive patient. A year after the first case was detected, health officials have again stepped up their appeals to the public to continue to follow COVID-19 protocol as the pandemic is far from over.

For K. Vanitha, Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, the year was one of resilience. Healthcare workers went from knowing very little about COVID-19 to becoming experts on how to detect and treat the infection, she said.

"Many of us had only read about RT-PCR tests in textbooks as students. For the first few weeks, we were fully dependent upon King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai," she said.

In three months time, a team of doctors and nurses were able to understand the pattern of the infection, and how to effectively treat it.

"At the Department of Microbiology, K.A.P Viswanatham Government Medical College, approval was given by the Indian Council of Medical Research to conduct RT-PCR tests from March 24. With just one machine and a few technicians, the Department of Microbiology could do just 100 tests a day, now at least 3,000 samples are processed every day.

"Within a year, we have become specialists," said K. Lakshmi, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology. While a team used to work round the clock, most of the work is now automated, she added. Only one task takes long now - matching the code numbers with the swabs.

S.N. Jayabharathi, Nursing Superintendent, MGMGH and joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Nurses Association, is of the opinion that the pandemic helped highlight the quality of government healthcare facilities. "There were patients who had never stepped into a government hospital before. When they recovered, they told their near and dear ones about the facilities here," she said.

When cases peaked, the onus was on seniors like her to motivate nurses who were posted in COVID-19 wards, Ms. Jayabharathi said. "We would tell them that the lives of the people were dependent on them, and they understood the seriousness," she said. Most of them stayed at the hospital for months on end, without visiting their families. "This was our home, and the patients were our family," she said.

With the slight increase in COVID-19 over the last few weeks, Dr. Vanitha issued cautions to the public to remain alert.

"We continue to insist on social distance, mask-wearing and also getting immunised. There seems to be some negative information being spread on the side-effects of the vaccine on social media, but there have been no adverse reactions we had noticed in reality. Taking the vaccine is the final step in beating the virus," she said.

The doctors hope to see the day when the infection is reduced on the lines of dengue soon.