FDP in electric vehicles commences at NITPY

Karaikal

05 October 2020 20:05 IST

National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, on Monday initiated a Faculty Development Programme on electric vehicles, in the backdrop of policies formulated by the government to promote technologies involving premier institutions and industries for establishing research centres.

The FDP, NITPY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy said, deals with challenges and opportunities in electric vehicle technology, and promoting it as a solution for carbon dioxide pollution caused due to transportation. In his inaugural address, Prof. Sankaranarayasamy outlined the emerging technologies worldwide and the policies of governments for research activities.

Automation in transportation was a key factor for economic growth of the country, Registrar In-Charge G. Aghila said.

Sponsored by AICTE Teaching and Learning (ATAL) Academy which is one of the missions of AICTE to empower the faculty to achieve goals of higher education, the FDP deals with modelling, design of components, charging technologies, grid-tied PV system, power converters in electric vehicles and smart electric vehicle, S. Thangavel, FDP Convenor, said.

The ATAL Academy suggested nine thrust areas and 108 emerging areas to conduct FDPs. Electric vehicle was one of the emerging areas in engineering suggested by ATAL Academy, A. Venkadesan, HoD, EEE, NITPY, said. About 185 participants from 21 States are participating in the FDP, he said.