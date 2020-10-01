Faulty equipment charge: Defence civilian employee unions seek CBI probe

Tiruchi

01 October 2020 18:09 IST

Referring to media reports stating that faulty equipment supplied by ordnance factories has caused deaths of a sizeable number of Indian Army personnel, unions of defence civilian employees have approached the President of India seeking a CBI probe into leakage of information in violation of Official Secrets Act 1923 and Army Rules 1954.

In a petition addressed to the President and the Union Defence Minister, the All India Defence Employees’ Federation, Indian National Defence Workers’ Federation and Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh have expressed anguish over what they described as the ‘systematic campaign unleashed by vested interests on ordnance factories and its employees to deliberately tarnish their image after the Central Government's decision to corporatise the defence production units’.

“We are afraid that this will affect national security and also the faith and the reliability of Indian Armed Forces on the arms and ammunitions manufactured and supplied by the Indian Ordnance Factories,” C. Srikumar, general secretary, AIDEF, said.

Advertising

Advertising

Ordnance factories have been producing arms and ammunitions for more than 200 years. Never did such type of complaint arise. The arms and ammunitions are inspected and certified by representatives of the Army at all stages of production, he said.

“All types of ammunitions have got shelf life. The inquiry must be done to know whether these ammunitions had crossed their shelf life and if accountability had been fixed on erring officials of Ordnance Factory Board, Directorate General of Quality Assurance and Army,” the petition said.

On its part, the OFB has termed the media reports on faulty equipment as ‘alarmist and defamatory’.

In a press release, Gagan Chaturvedi, Deputy Director General - Corporate Communication Division, OFB, said that out of the total number of accidents where defect investigation has been completed, only 2% of the cases where casualties had been reported were attributable to the OFB.

After 2005-06, when the responsibility for inspection of input material was given to OFB, there has been a decrease in the number of accidents. Since 2013, a system of advanced early user exploitation, based on a random sample drawn from each freshly manufactured lot of ammunition was in place, in addition to the established schedule of inspection and validation conducted by the DGQA. The results of this system have demonstrated a satisfaction level of more than 99% which was comparable to international standards. The quality of ammunition manufactured by the OFB was also amply testified to by the receipt of repeat export orders of ammunition supplied under self-certification, the press release said.

