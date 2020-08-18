Father, son murdered near Tiruchi

An elderly man and his 33-year-old son were murdered allegedly by close relatives at Nadurakarai near Tiruchi on Tuesday.
Police identified the victims as A. Rokeraj, 68, and John David, 33.
Dispute over a pathway leading to farmlands belonging to the victims and their relatives ended up in the double murder, said police sources.
The dispute was between Rokeraj from Vadakku Irungalur and his elder brother’s son A. Sesuraj, aged around 55 years and resident of Nadu Irungalur.
Police sources said a wordy quarrel broke out between Rokeraj and Sesuraj over the pathway issue on Tuesday morning. It soon took a violent turn when they attacked each other with sharp weapons. In the attack, Rokeraj and his son John were killed on the spot.
Sesuraj and his son Prince Fernandes, who allegedly committed the murders, sustained injuries and were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.
Samayapuram Police are investigating.
