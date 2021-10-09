Father, son electrocuted

A man and his son were electrocuted after they came in contact with a snapped power cable at Keezha Palur near here on Friday night.

According to police sources, Shankar, 19, son of Muthuswamy, was working in a grocery shop and was returning home at night. Near his house, he stepped on a live wire and suffered a shock. On hearing his cries, his father rushed to save him. But he too was electrocuted. The two were rushed to the Government Hospital in Ariyalur where they were declared brought dead. The cable is suspected to have snapped due to rain and gale.