Father, son arrested for hunting

A Forest Department team has arrested a 60-year-old man and his son on the charge of hunting a mangoose and a monitor lizard at Melur near Srirangam.

Acting on information that the duo were indulging in hunting, the team went to Melur village and arrested Chandran and his son, Ramesh.

The modus operandi of the accused was to trap the two animals using a cage, said a department official adding that they cooked the meat for consumption.

The team seized the meat from the duo and questioned them. A few others, who were also allegedly involved in the illegal act, were absconding.

The two accused were produced before a Judicial Magistrate Court at Srirangam on Tuesday evening and sent to remand. The Forest Department has registered a case against them under Sec 9 of The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (Prohibition of hunting).