Tiruchirapalli

Father, son arrested for hunting

more-in

A Forest Department team has arrested a 60-year-old man and his son on the charge of hunting a mangoose and a monitor lizard at Melur near Srirangam.

Acting on information that the duo were indulging in hunting, the team went to Melur village and arrested Chandran and his son, Ramesh.

The modus operandi of the accused was to trap the two animals using a cage, said a department official adding that they cooked the meat for consumption.

The team seized the meat from the duo and questioned them. A few others, who were also allegedly involved in the illegal act, were absconding.

The two accused were produced before a Judicial Magistrate Court at Srirangam on Tuesday evening and sent to remand. The Forest Department has registered a case against them under Sec 9 of The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (Prohibition of hunting).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 7:15:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/father-son-arrested-for-hunting/article30277838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY