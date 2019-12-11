Father, son arrested for hunting

A Forest Department team has arrested a 60-year-old man and his son on the charge of hunting a mangoose and a monitor lizard at Melur near Srirangam.
Acting on information that the duo were indulging in hunting, the team went to Melur village and arrested Chandran and his son, Ramesh.
The modus operandi of the accused was to trap the two animals using a cage, said a department official adding that they cooked the meat for consumption.
The team seized the meat from the duo and questioned them. A few others, who were also allegedly involved in the illegal act, were absconding.
The two accused were produced before a Judicial Magistrate Court at Srirangam on Tuesday evening and sent to remand. The Forest Department has registered a case against them under Sec 9 of The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (Prohibition of hunting).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.