Father gets back three rescued boys

A five-year-old boy, rescued along with three other children from a woman at Karur, a fortnight ago, is under the custody of the District Child Welfare Committee, Thanjavur, and lodged at the Government Children Home, Thanjavur.

Disclosing this to the media, DCWC president C.Thilakavathi said the boys were rescued by the Childline personnel from Parameshwari of Vilacheri in Madurai district when she was seeking alms along with the children at Karur railway station. When the Childline personnel insisted for proof that the children belonged to her, the woman, who claimed that she was separated from her husband, vanished.

The children indicated that they hailed from Thanjavur so that they were handed over to the DCWC, Thanjavur. On interacting with the children, the DCWC staff ascertained that the children hailed from Madurai and based on the information given by the children they located their father, Kochchadaiyan of Madurai.

Upon arriving at Thanjavur, Kochchadiayan presented documents to establish that three of the four children rescued from Parameshwari, were only his children and took them with him. The fourth one, who identified himself as Tharun claimed that he hails from Pollachi and was not able to provide any detail about his family. The DCWC has called upon the public to help locate parents of the five-year-old boy. Those having any details about the Tharun can share it with the DCWC over phone number: 98426 92223, she said.