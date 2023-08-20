ADVERTISEMENT

Father-daughter duo killed in road accident

August 20, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A father and daughter duo were killed in a road accident on Musiri - Thuraiyur State Highways in Tiruchi district on Friday evening.

According to the police, the accident took place near a private oil company at Jambunathapuram on Musiri - Thuraiyur State Highways when N. Vadivel, 40, a native of Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district, was travelling in a car along with his family members V. Gajapriya, 30, V. Harnitha, 10, and V. Visakan,6. The vehicle was hit by a speeding car in the opposite direction.

They sustained severe injuries in the accident and Vadivel died on the spot. The Jambunathapuram police recovered his dead body and sent it to Government Hospital at Musiri for post mortem. The 10-year-old girl succumbed to injuries when she was brought to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment.

The speeding car was driven by J. Rajkumar, 29, and had two other passengers K. Pradap, 25, and S. Sunilkumar, 30. The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

