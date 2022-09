A 15-year-old boy died after he slipped and fell down while proceeding on a rocky terrain towards Varaiyar falls in Pachamalai in the district on Sunday. Police gave the name of the deceased as S. Gokul, a class X student in Thuraiyur.

Police sources said Gokul and a few of his friends went to take bath in the falls when the incident occurred midway. The Thuraiyur police are investigating, said police sources.