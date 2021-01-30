Fast observed against farm laws

THANJAVUR

30 January 2021 19:34 IST

Members of the Thanjavur district unit of All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee and representatives of Opposition parties observed a fast at Orathanadu on Saturday expressing solidarity with farmers agitating against the three new farm laws in New Delhi.

Several Opposition political party leaders, including Thanjavur North district secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Durai Chandrasekaran and elected representatives such as Thanjavur MP S.S. Palanimanickam expressed their support to the ongoing agitation in New Delhi.

The demonstrators led by N.V.Kannan of the AIKSCC’s Thanjavur district unit sought unconditional repeal of the Farm Laws and also demanded ₹30,000 per acre as compensation for losses suffered by the farmers in the Delta region due to the unseasonal heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged protests at different places in Thanjavur district, condemning the Tamil Nadu government and the police for threatening the participants of the tractor rally taken out at the district headquarters on Republic Day. Alleging that the Union government had engaged rioters to create law and order problems in the tractor rally held in New Delhi on January 26, the demonstrators raised slogans demanding the repeal of the Farm Laws and also the Electricity Amendment Act. The demonstrations were held in Thanjavur, Thiruvonam, Budalur and Peravoorani.