ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion Design and Technology course at National Skill Training Institute for Women

Published - May 30, 2024 04:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Skill Training Institute for Women functioning at the campus of Government Industrial Training Institute, Tiruverumbur, has opened admission for its Fashion Design and Technology (CTS) course this week. A total of 24 seats are available, for which candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interviews. Applicants must have completed Class X and above in order to be eligible for admission. The one-year course will cover subjects including embroidery, fashion sketching, designing with software, industrial-standard tailoring and site visits, among others. More details may be had from the institute’s official website nstiwtrichy.dgt.gov.in, or by dialling 9942875855.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US