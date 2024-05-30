GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fashion Design and Technology course at National Skill Training Institute for Women

Published - May 30, 2024 04:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Skill Training Institute for Women functioning at the campus of Government Industrial Training Institute, Tiruverumbur, has opened admission for its Fashion Design and Technology (CTS) course this week. A total of 24 seats are available, for which candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interviews. Applicants must have completed Class X and above in order to be eligible for admission. The one-year course will cover subjects including embroidery, fashion sketching, designing with software, industrial-standard tailoring and site visits, among others. More details may be had from the institute’s official website nstiwtrichy.dgt.gov.in, or by dialling 9942875855.

