Subsidised drip irrigation scheme for farmers

Small and marginal farmers have been urged to apply for certificates through online so that they can avail the benefits of a subsidised drip irrigation scheme implemented to assist them in achieving profitable cultivation.

In a press release, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver asked the farmers cultivating crops in less than 2.50 acres of land to apply for small/ marginal farmer certificate as this certificate would enable them to avail 100 per cent subsidy to install drip and sprinkler systems under the Central government-sponsored scheme – the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) – a scheme implemented to promote the use of drip irrigation in paddy cultivation.

The Agriculture Department has tested the technique in paddy cultivation at select fields having filter point irrigation facilities in Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts on a pilot basis in 2018-19, sources said.

The pilot project showed positive results with the total quantum of harvest per acre increasing by 50 % and water efficiency increasing by around 30 %, prevention of leaching loss of nutrients, reduction in labour cost by 40 % with respect to weeding operations and conservation of electricity by around 30 %.

So, the Department promoted the concept in 15 paddy cultivating districts (other than delta districts) – Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Karur, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Salem, Tirunelveli, Theni, Tiruvallur, Tiruchi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram - in the subsequent year 2019-20.

As the implementation of this scheme in 15 districts showed the same positive results such as efficient use of water resulting in higher yield, the department is all set to introduce the drip irrigation concept in the fields in the revenue villages having filter point irrigation facilities in delta districts this year.

To avail 100 % subsidy, the small/ marginal farmers were urged to apply for the certificate online immediately and receive the certificate at the special camps to be held on September 7 at all the taluk offices.