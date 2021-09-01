Farmers appreciate Kerala’s stand

TIRUVARUR

01 September 2021 18:57 IST

The Tamizhaga All Farmers Organisation Coordination Committee has thanked the Kerala government for backing the Tamil Nadu government’s stand on the Mekedatu issue.

In a press release issued from Mannargudi on Wednesday, its president P.R.Pandian said that the committee thanked the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for expressing solidarity with Tamil Nadu in the Mekedatu project issue. The stand taken by the Kerala government would lead to strong bond between farmers in both the States.

While thanking the Kerala government for registering its opposition to the Karnataka’s intention to construct a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu at the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting held at New Delhi on August 31, he urged the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to thank his counterpart in Kerala for the betterment of bilateral ties between the two States. The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Welfare Protection Association has also thanked the Kerala government for its stance on the Mekedatu issue.

