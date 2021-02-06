Farmers stage protest in delta region

TIRUCHI

06 February 2021 20:00 IST

Farmer staged protests in different parts of Tiruchi, Perambalur, Pudukkotai and Thanjavur districts on Saturday.

A group of farmers led by P.Ayyakannu, president of Desiya Thennindiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, blocked the traffic at Salai Road-Sastri Road junction here. Some of them carried ploughs. They raised slogans against the Centre. The police detained 54 persons. The protest disrupted the traffic for about 45 minutes.

Twenty farmers were taken into custody when they staged a road roko at Manaparai. V. Chidambaram, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, led the protest. Terming the farm laws anti-farmers, they urged the Centre to withdraw them immediately.

Advertising

Advertising

Pudukottai

About 100 farmers participated in the road roko held near the bus stand here. Extending their support to the farmers in New Delhi, they said they would continue their strike until repeal of the laws.

Perambalur

Members of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam staged a demonstration here. They clapped their hands to draw attention of the government. They demanded adequate relief for damages caused to paddy, maize, cotton, onion and other crops by the unseasonal rain in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. All farmers, who had insured their maize, cotton and onion crops should be sanctioned compensation. They demanded waiver of crop loans sanctioned by nationalised banks also.

Led by R.Raja Chidambaram, State secretary of the association, they urged the Tangedco to restore three- phase power supply to farm connections in two shifts of 6 a.m. to noon and noon to 6 p.m.

Thanjavur

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Sami Natarajan, State executive committee member, All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee, criticised the State government for its double standards on issues concerning farmers. While extending support to farm laws, it had announced waiver of crop loans extended through cooperative institutions.

Urging the government to persuade the Centre to repeal the farm laws, he said farmers could not be duped and demanded cases filed against those arrested in Tiruvarur district in connection with the Republic Day tractor rally, under non-bailable sections, be withdrawn.

Stating that the Centre was waging a war on farmers, he said members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bharatiya Janata Party and the police had spoiled peaceful and democratic protests in New Delhi. Intentions of the Centre would not fructify, he said and added that farmers cutting across party lines had come together to achieve their goal.

Earlier, they assembled near the ‘Aathupalam’ and demanded withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill.

The AIKSCC Thanjavur district coordinator, N.V.Kannan, office-bearers P.Senthilkumar, B.Balasundaram, Veeramohan, Pazhanirasan, Arunachalam, Arunchori, CITU district deputy secretary, K.Anbu, Student Federation of India district secretary, G.Aravindasamy, CPM town secretary, N.Gurusamy, Makkal Adhikaram Deva, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district deputy secretary, K.Muniyandi participated in the demonstration.