Farmers observe fast

Farmers under the banner Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu observed a fast here on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of the farm laws and to express their support to the farmers protesting near Delhi opposing the same laws. Around 400 farmers belonging to different associations participated in the fast organised at Melachinthamani and led by its state president Cauvery Dhanapalan.

The fast was organised in an open place as permission was not granted by the police to erect ‘pandal.’ Five farmers swooned during the course of the fast apparently due to heat and were rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment, said S. R. Kannan, the district coordinator of the forum.

The president of the Uzhavar Uzhaipalar Katchi Chellamuthu, Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam state president Ayyakannu, the Kootamaippu treasurer Ravindran and farmers belonging to different associations took part in the fast. Representatives of various farmers associations spoke on the occasion.