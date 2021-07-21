Farmers worry over lack of crop insurance details

The non-declaration of crop insurance details for the current kharif season has worried farmers who have taken up cultivation in delta districts.

Expressing concern over the delay in announcement of crop insurance details, Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has forwarded a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the District Revenue Department urging the Centre to expedite the process of crop insurance for the current kuruvai season.

Pointing out that normally the farmers would be directed to apply for crop insurance for kuruvai on or before July 31, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan has said the inordinate silence over the crop insurance process this season has worried farmers since they are in the dark about the premium amount and the last date for applying for crop insurance.

Almost five weeks have elapsed since the lifting of the shutters of Mettur dam for release of water to irrigate about 3.50 lakh acres in delta district and another 1.75 lakh acres in other districts located along the Cauvery below the Stanley Reservoir.

Hence, the Union and State governments must expedite the process and alleviate the trepidation over crop insurance among the farmers and also extend the last date for premium payment to August 31 for the current season.