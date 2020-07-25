Farmers’ wish for a tail-end regulator across Cauvery gets fulfilled

SIRKAZHI

25 July 2020 22:24 IST

Farmers in the tail-end areas of Cauvery river in Sirkazhi taluk can heave a sigh of relief as the Public Works Department will soon construct a tail-end regulator, a dream project that the ryots have been seeking for decades for reversing soil salinity caused by ingress of sea water at times of high tide. The regulator will be built about 1.8 km away from the sea.

The PWD has recorded ingress of sea water to a distance of 5.6 km into the Cauvery river. The tail-end regulator which would run for a length of 48 metres between the embankments will hold fresh water at the time of flooding that would otherwise drain into the sea, for recharging the groundwater benefiting farmers in Tharumakulam, Kasankulam, Pazhaya Agraharam, Sayavanam, Kaveripoompattinam and Vanagiri villages and help them take up cultivation and rear livestock and cattle without hassle.

Hitherto, farmers in these villages used to face acute scarcity of drinking water, and were pushed into a situation of buying water during summer to keep their livestock alive. The farmers were a worried lot as the soil in large chunks of land was turning saline at a rapid pace.

The existing regulator at Melaiyur, from where the irrigation canals with an ayacut of 3,057 acres branch out, is situated a few kilometres upstream of these villages. Due to the absence of the tail-end regulator, saline lands in these villages on the sides of the embankment of the river had to be left fallow.

Though the requirement for the tail-end regulator has been there for the last 40 years, the demand was articulated vociferously by the farming community during the last decade.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the ₹ 7.87 crore project was performed on Thursday by Textiles Minister O.S. Manian in the presence of Collector of Nagapattinam Praveen P. Nair, the Special Officer of Mayiladuthurai district R. Lalitha and other officials.