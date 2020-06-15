Farmers welcome KVK’s advisory services over mobile phones

The advisory service conceived and implemented by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tiruvarur, to provide solutions to the problems faced by farmers in the field over the mobile phones during the lockdown period has received a good response.

The KVK authorities decided to make use of the linkage developed over the years through mobile phones with farmers in Tiruvarur district to provide solutions to the problems faced by them in the fields.

Around 200 farmers have utilised the service during the past two months where they have received the suggestions/methods from KVK scientists to control pest attacks such as sucking pest attack on cotton, rugose spiraling, whitefly attack on coconut and other crops and animal husbandry related problems.

Apart from providing solutions through mobile phones, the KVK scientists have also analysed the queries raised and the response from the farmers to the advice/suggestions from KVK to comprehend how e-technology was utilised by the farmers to get their problems solved. This analysis threw up some interesting facts about how the farmers have become adept to e-technology.

While nearly 30 % of the farmers have shared the results with the scientists, others remained content with the reply they received to weed out the problem faced by them. Most of them have shared the photos or videos of the symptoms of the crop disease to get their problems solved apart from getting their doubts cleared by posting messages or through recorded voice messages, KVK sources said.

While the advisory service has gone down well with the farmers who have been adept to make use of the technology, the KVK had also taken up another initiative - “KVK on the move” - to reach out to the farmers to help solve their problems.

The “KVK on the move” has been designed in such a manner that the scientists would be visiting the block extension centres once a week on rotational basis to address the farmers’ problems. This initiative has also been received well by the farmers who have attended the “KVK on the move” events held at Valangaiman, Thiruthuraipoondi and Koradachery blocks have brought the affected crop samples ie. pest attacked rice, cotton and pluses crop and obtained the control measures recommended by the scientists on the spot. The attendees have also been advised and enlightened on how to approach the KVK scientists through mobile phones to get their problems solved, the sources said.