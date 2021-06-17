Farmers welcome kuruvai package

While welcoming the announcement of kuruvai package, Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has said that all farmers who have taken up or likely to take up cultivation in delta districts should be covered under the scheme along with enhancement of fund allocation.

Pointing out that the previous AIADMK government did not announce special packages for 2019 and 2020, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan on Wednesday said the government headed by late Chief Minister Jayalalithsa extended ₹54.65 crore as special package in 2016 and increased it to ₹56.92 crore in 2017 and to ₹115.67 crore in 2018.

Since the cost of cultivation had increased, the government should ensure that farmers who had taken up ‘early kuruvai (munpatta kuruvai) cultivation were also benefited from the present scheme, he added.

Thanking the government for announcing the special package, Thanjavur district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI(M) N.V. Kannan exhorted the government to ensure that the benefits reached every farmer who had taken up kuruvai cultivation in delta districts.

He also urged the government to initiate steps for disbursement of crop loans through cooperative banking institutions without any conditions.