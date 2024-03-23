Farmers want the government to fast-track the Vaigai-Gundar river linking project

March 23, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Representatives of farmers’ associations from across Tamil Nadu have urged the State government to expedite the Vaigai-Gundar river linking project.

Farmers’ representatives during an interaction with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Saturday sought the speeding up of the project and demanded the revival of 5% allocation of seats in agriculture colleges for the wards of farmers.

They urged the State government to exert pressure on the Union government to implement the M.S. Swaminathan recommendations, sources said.

