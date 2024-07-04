Farmers want Rani Mangammal Salai to be made an alternative to Tiruchi-Karur highway

With the ever increasing traffic and frequent road accidents on the Tiruchi-Karur national highway, a section of farmers and road safety activists has suggested the development of Ettarai-Mayanur Road as an alternative to the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

They point out that even after the widening of the Tiruchi-Thindukkarai stretch of the highway, there has not been any reduction in the number of road accidents on this stretch.

As the road is located between the Cauvery and the Tiruchi-Karur railway line, there is not much scope for widening it. With sharp and dangerous curves, the arterial way is dotted with villages on the roadside, posing a danger not only to the residents but also to motorists, they pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruchi-Thindukkarai stretch was widened from its earlier width of seven metres to 10.5 metres by the Highways Department under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme 2019-20. Yet, accidents have been frequent in Jeeyapuram and Pettavaithalai police station limits. Most accidents occurred at Kambarasampettai, Mutharasanallur, Allur, and Jeeyapuram/Thindukarai areas and also near Thiruparathurai, Perugamani, Sirugamani, and Pettavaithalai. In an attempt to check overspeeding by vehicles, the police have placed steel barricades at various vulnerable points along the highway.

In a recent representation to the district administration, Ayilai Siva Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, suggested that an alternative road could be developed between Allithurai in Tiruchi and Mayanur by strengthening the Rani Mangammal Road which stretches from Ettarai Othakadai, Koppu, Mudalaipatti, Nangavaram, Parali, Seekampatti, Mettu Mahadhanapuram, Ezhuthiyampatti and Mayanur. The sangam says this stretch be developed as an alternative to the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway section.

“This route can be developed as a four-lane road between Karumandapam on Tiruchi-Dindigul national highway and the Mayanur Tollgate near Karur. Though the road is narrow on some stretches because of encroachments, it is already well developed in several others,” Mr. Siva Suriyan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No space

Development of this road would help a large number of farmers in transporting agriculture produce. Besides, since it runs via several backward villages, the development of the road could boost the rural economy, Mr. Siva Suriyan said.

Conceding that there was a need to build an alternative road to the Tiruchi-Karur highway, P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association, pointed out that not even a median could be built on the existing highway, which has become accident prone.

A few years ago, a proposal was mooted to build a greenfield highway between Tiruchi and Karur but it was not pursued by the National Highways Authority of India given the “constraints involved,” especially as it could entail extensive acquisition of fertile agricultural lands in Tiruchi and Karur districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.