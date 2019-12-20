Farmers urged to take part in DMK agitation

TIRUVARUR

The Coordinating Committee of All Farmers Associations in Tamil Nadu has called upon farmers to take part in the agitation against the Citizen Amendment Act to be organised in Chennai by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on December 23.

In a statement issued on December 20, the coordinating committee president P.R.Pandian said that there was no provision in the CAA to award citizenship to Muslims and Eelam Tamils.

Opposing the Act passed by the BJP with the majority enjoyed in the Parliament, the DMK has called for an agitation at Chennai on December 23 and had also extended an invitation to the CCAFATN to take part in the agitation.

Hence, the committee requests all the farmers in the State to converge at Chennai on December 23 and to record their protest against the CAA by taking part in the DMK agitation, he added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Thanjavur district unit, organised a meeting here on Friday to condemn the attitude of the Opposition parties in projecting the provisions of the CAA wrongly to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP State general secretary Karuppu Muruganandam explained the reasons behind the enactment of the Act and condemned the Opposition parties for creating troubles.