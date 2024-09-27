ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers urged to pay insurance premium on or before November 15

Published - September 27, 2024 05:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts have been directed to insure their samba paddy crop by remitting the premium amount on or before November 15, 2024. This was disclosed by the Collectors of the respective districts at the farmers grievance meetings held at Thanjavur and Tiruvarur Collectorates on September 27. While the Thanjavur farmers have been asked to remit ₹ 548 per acre as an insurance premium, the Tiruvarur farmers were advised to remit ₹ 547.50 per acre as a premium to avail the compensation for crop loss, if any, incurred by them during the current season. According to official sources, around 24,000 hectares has been brought under samba cultivation in Thanjavur district and around 67,000 hectares in Tiruvarur district so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US