Farmers urged to pay insurance premium on or before November 15

Farmers in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts have been directed to insure their samba paddy crop by remitting the premium amount on or before November 15, 2024. This was disclosed by the Collectors of the respective districts at the farmers grievance meetings held at Thanjavur and Tiruvarur Collectorates on September 27. While the Thanjavur farmers have been asked to remit ₹ 548 per acre as an insurance premium, the Tiruvarur farmers were advised to remit ₹ 547.50 per acre as a premium to avail the compensation for crop loss, if any, incurred by them during the current season. According to official sources, around 24,000 hectares has been brought under samba cultivation in Thanjavur district and around 67,000 hectares in Tiruvarur district so far.

