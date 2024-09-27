GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers urged to pay insurance premium on or before November 15

Published - September 27, 2024 05:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts have been directed to insure their samba paddy crop by remitting the premium amount on or before November 15, 2024. This was disclosed by the Collectors of the respective districts at the farmers grievance meetings held at Thanjavur and Tiruvarur Collectorates on September 27. While the Thanjavur farmers have been asked to remit ₹ 548 per acre as an insurance premium, the Tiruvarur farmers were advised to remit ₹ 547.50 per acre as a premium to avail the compensation for crop loss, if any, incurred by them during the current season. According to official sources, around 24,000 hectares has been brought under samba cultivation in Thanjavur district and around 67,000 hectares in Tiruvarur district so far.

Published - September 27, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.