Farmers urged to insure crop in time

‘Uploading documents and payment of premium at the last minute might lead to server breakdown’

The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has urged farmers to insure their crop in advance to avoid last-minute rush and stress.

In a statement, the Association secretary, Sundara Vimalanathan cautioned the farmers that uploading of necessary documents and payment of insurance premium at the last minute might lead to server breakdown and a tense situation.

Farmers have to obtain necessary certificates from the officials in time to comply with the requirements of online submission of documents well before December 15, the last date.

Citing the directive issued by District Collector M. Govinda Rao in this regard, Mr. Sundara Vimalanathan urged the officials to issue the cultivation certificates to the farmers without delay.

In his instructions to the village administrative officers, the Collector had directed the VAOs to mention the year of cultivation as ‘fasili 1430’ in the cultivation certificates without fail and not to issue such certificates for the crop which had not been cultivated. The Collector had also instructed them to exclude the portion which had been left barren in the total area mentioned in the patta.

Further, he had also directed the VAOs to be careful while issuing cultivation certificate to the landholdings held as joint landholdings. While dealing with such applications, separate certificates should be issued in the names of individual landholders, mentioning the extent of the area they had cultivated since it would help avoid issuance of cultivation certificates for the entire acres mentioned in the single survey number twice but in different names.

Meanwhile, sources said 19,858 farmers have insured various crops raised by them during kharif 2020-21 (summer/kuruvai crop) season in Thanjavur district. During the current rabi (samba/thaladi) season it was expected that around 1.25 lakh hectares in the district would be brought under cultivation.

During the last kharif season (2019-20) ₹ 6.68 crore was disbursed as crop loss compensation to 6851 farmers who have insured the crop they had raised during that season. Further, the process of disbursement of crop loss compensation to the tune of ₹ 67.281 crore to 1,50,384 farmers in Thanjavur district, who had insured their crop in 2019-20 rabi season, has commenced.

During this rabi season where the crop insurance has been made voluntary exercise, the farmers can get their crop insured for an amount of ₹ 32,550 per acre by remitting a premium of ₹ 489, official sources said.