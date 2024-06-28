Farmers urge State government to thwart Karnataka’s move to build dam at Mekedatu

Expressing concern over the poor storage at the Mettur dam and Karnataka’s continued refusal to release Tamil Nadu’s share of waters in the Cauvery, farmers’ representatives in Tiruchi district on Friday called upon the State and Union governments to thwart the upper riparian State’s plan to build a balancing reservoir across the river at Mekedatu.

If Karnataka was allowed to build the reservoir, Tamil Nadu would be rendered a desert, they reiterated at the monthly farmers’ grievances meet here.

Raising the issue, R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association, called upon the State government to pursue legal remedies to get Karnataka release Tamil Nadu’s due share of water as stipulated in the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and not to permit construction of the dam at Mekedatu.

“Kuruvai and samba cultivation were affected in Tiruchi and the delta region for want of water last year. Farmers are facing hardship and suffered heavy losses as Karnataka has not released our quota of water in the Cauvery,” Mr. Subramanian said.

Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, pointed out that Mettur dam was closed in October last year because of poor storage and the situation had worsened now. “Tamil Nadu’s just demands are being ignored by the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee,” he alleged.

Farmers in Tamil Nadu are apprehensive that they would be deprived of water resources as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala were pushing ahead with their plans to build reservoirs and check dams. The State government should accord priority to augmenting water storage by building barrages and check dams across the Cauvery and the Kollidam and desilt all major waterbodies, he said.

N. Veerasekaran, State Secretary, Bharathiya Kisan Sangam, and P. Viswanathan, president, Tamil Nadu Tank and River Farmers’ Association, called upon the Chief Minister to take steps to get Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

Higher MSP sought

A section of farmers called upon the State government to fix the procurement price of paddy at ₹3,100 a quintal.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who presided over the meeting, said the State government had sanctioned a Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme for Manapparai area at an estimated cost of ₹800 crore.

A group of farmers, led by P. Ayyakannu, secretary, Desiya Thennidiya Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, took out a march from the office of the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department to the Collectorate in the city to press for its charter of demands – including moving the Supreme Court seeking compensation from Karnataka for the crop losses to its failure to release the Cauvery water.