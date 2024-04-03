Farmers urge State government to firm up its stand on Mekedatu issue

April 03, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Tamil Nadu government to firm up its stand on the Mekedatu issue by insisting on writing to Cauvery Water Management Authority to reject the Mekedatu dam proposal at the next CWMA meeting scheduled to take place at New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the press at Mannargudi on April 3, association general secretary P .R. Pandian pointed out that the decision to forward the Mekedatu dam construction proposal to the Central government was arrived at by the Authority at its 28th meeting following suggestions from Central representatives in the Authority and with the support of the Kerala government.

The presence of Tamil Nadu representatives, though they had registered their protest at the meeting, had created a situation in which the resolution to forward the Mekedatu proposal to the Central government was not objected. Had they walked out of the meeting such an impression could not have emerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the pleas of Delta farmers to pass a resolution in the Assembly against CWMA’s move and forward the same to the Authority and the Central government had not elicited any response from the State government, Mr. Pandian urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to firm up the State’s stand on the issue by insisting that CWMA drop the proposal in writing at the 29th CWMA meeting scheduled to take place in New Delhi.

He also drew the attention of the Chief Minister towards the problem of availing power supply for irrigation in certain pockets of delta districts particularly in Orathanadu, Needamangalam and Peraiyur areas.

While around 120 KV power supply was needed, farmers were receiving around 90 KV power supply only which resulted in withering of summer crop in these areas, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.