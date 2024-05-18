ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers urge State government to compensate for losses due to summer rains

Updated - May 18, 2024 05:02 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 05:01 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Tamil Nadu government to compensate for the loss suffered by the Delta farmers due to the recent summer rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a resolution passed at a meeting held at Mannargudi, the Sangam has claimed that horticulture crops raised as summer crops in the Delta districts were affected in the recent unexpected heavy summer rains.

Hence, the State government should compensate the loss suffered by the farmers who have raised cotton as summer crops by extending a sum of ₹50,000 per acre and a sum of ₹1 lakh per acre for the banana crop. For other summer crops such as paddy, sesame, groundnut and others adequate compensation should be provided to the farmers based on the actual cultivation expenses, the Sangam demanded.

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to convene a meeting of farmers and political parties to take up the State’s protest against the Mekedatu project to the next level, it called upon the State government to ensure that its representatives attending the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s 20th meeting at New Delhi on May 21 put forth strong objections to the proposed Mekedatu dam project by placing necessary legal points before the Authority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US