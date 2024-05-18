Farmers urge State government to compensate for losses due to summer rains

The Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Tamil Nadu government to compensate for the loss suffered by the Delta farmers due to the recent summer rains.

In a resolution passed at a meeting held at Mannargudi, the Sangam has claimed that horticulture crops raised as summer crops in the Delta districts were affected in the recent unexpected heavy summer rains.

Hence, the State government should compensate the loss suffered by the farmers who have raised cotton as summer crops by extending a sum of ₹50,000 per acre and a sum of ₹1 lakh per acre for the banana crop. For other summer crops such as paddy, sesame, groundnut and others adequate compensation should be provided to the farmers based on the actual cultivation expenses, the Sangam demanded.

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to convene a meeting of farmers and political parties to take up the State’s protest against the Mekedatu project to the next level, it called upon the State government to ensure that its representatives attending the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s 20th meeting at New Delhi on May 21 put forth strong objections to the proposed Mekedatu dam project by placing necessary legal points before the Authority.